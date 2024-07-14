Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF remained flat at $28.46 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $28.46.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

