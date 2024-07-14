TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AZEK worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

