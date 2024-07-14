TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 84,187 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,187 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $76,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,430,000 after buying an additional 261,836 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,439. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,341. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

