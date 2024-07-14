TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 65,542 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,542 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. 1,701,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

