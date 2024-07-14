TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 41,180 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $67,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.