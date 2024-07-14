TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 384,991 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,991 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $47,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 175,194 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

IBKR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

