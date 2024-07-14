TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Avient worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avient by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Avient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 529,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

