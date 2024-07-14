TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,208 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of RBC Bearings worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.66. 132,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.59. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.24. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

