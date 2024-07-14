TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,007. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

