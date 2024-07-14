TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NAMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,007. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
