TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $17.85 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,845,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.47. 325,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,751. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

