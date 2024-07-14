TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $10.75 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 403,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 40.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Embraer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,479. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.