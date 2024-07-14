TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $90.47 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NICE worth $90,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.19. 284,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.35. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.