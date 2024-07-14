TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,835 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of RPM International worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.57. 455,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,183. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

