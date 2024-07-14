TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $26.52 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 938,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.