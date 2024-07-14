TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,357 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,259. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647 over the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

