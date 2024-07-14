TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,380 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $104,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.53. 997,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,584. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.