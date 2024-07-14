TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 5,196 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

FIX traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

