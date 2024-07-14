TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $59,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equifax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE EFX traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 640,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average of $246.38. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

