Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 564,141 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 444,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 244,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

