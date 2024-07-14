Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,335,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264,822. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
