Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,335,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264,822. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

