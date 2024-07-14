The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $97.13. 6,465,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

