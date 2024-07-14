The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,052.1 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGGEF remained flat at $14.15 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.
About The Sage Group
