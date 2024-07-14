The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,052.1 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGGEF remained flat at $14.15 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

