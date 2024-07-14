The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.
NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $18,255,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %
NYT opened at $52.92 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
