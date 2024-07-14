The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 3,586,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

