The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 3.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.07. 6,250,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

