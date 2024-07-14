The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $107.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

HIG opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

