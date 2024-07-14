The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

