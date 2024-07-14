The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $1.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

