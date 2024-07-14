The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $86.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.24.

BILL opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. BILL has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

