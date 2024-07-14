The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.32. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

