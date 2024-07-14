Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

THS opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £244.37 million, a PE ratio of 388.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.10 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.42.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,904.76%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

