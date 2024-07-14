Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 7,440,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,342. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

