Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $191.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.0% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.