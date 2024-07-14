TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

