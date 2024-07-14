TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.05.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
