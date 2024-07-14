TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $91.07 million and $7.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,882,587 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,918,228 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

