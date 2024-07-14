TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Critical Analysis

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.96 -$6.12 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $69.23 million 25.56 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats SAI.TECH Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

