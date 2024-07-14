Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Telesis Bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. Telesis Bio has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) EPS for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

