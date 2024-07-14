Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.