Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $923,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MODG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,579. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

