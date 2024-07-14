Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

DHR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,775. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

