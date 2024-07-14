Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.04. 1,672,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,480. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.