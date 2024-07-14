Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.06. 789,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,775. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

