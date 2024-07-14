Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 6,089,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

