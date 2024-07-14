Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 152.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

