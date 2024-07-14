Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

