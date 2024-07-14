Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 725,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

