Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. 383,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

