Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 274 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $268.81. 751,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,008. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

