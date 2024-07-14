Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.52. 232,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $286.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

