Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Teck Resources worth $63,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

